Emergency blackouts introduced in capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions

Due to the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system, emergency blackouts are being applied in the capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, DTEK energy holding said.

"Emergency blackouts: Kyiv city, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. The extremely difficult situation in the energy system continues. Therefore, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency outages are being applied. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible," according to the statement published in the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

DTEK urged residents of those houses that have it to consume electricity wisely.