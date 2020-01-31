Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there were no conditions for an official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington

He also said during a briefing with President of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday that there are no conditions for President Zelensky to come to Washington.

Pompeo said that the sides need to find appropriate time to arrange a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Zelensky, adding that they wanted to make sure that a substantial progress would have been shown by the time of the meeting.

He also said that the U.S. and Ukraine have a lot of tasks to do.

"Our teams discuss all of these opportunities. We can see economic opportunities for American enterprises," Pompeo said.

He also stressed that the U.S. will always welcome President Zelensky in Washington.

"We are sure that such meeting will be held," he said.