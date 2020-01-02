Facts

10:35 02.01.2020

Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine due to situation in Iraq – U.S. Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed a planned trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus to deal with the ongoing developments out of Baghdad, the U.S. Department of State announced on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East," reads a statement from the U.S. Department of State handed over to the media.

Secretary Pompeo's trip will be rescheduled in the near future. Initially, the trip was scheduled for January 3-7.

On December 31, protesters stormed U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. U.S. President Donald blamed Iran for instigating the protests. In the evening of January 1, the protesters halted their rally.

Tags: #pompeo #iraq
