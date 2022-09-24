Facts

12:35 24.09.2022

Shmyhal discusses global challenges caused by Russian aggression with Iraqi counterpart

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during which the Ukrainian PM emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the diplomatic efforts of Iraq within the Arab League's contact group regarding the situation in Ukraine aimed at ending the war unleashed by Russia, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that Iraq would continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular within the framework of the UN," it said.

The parties discussed global challenges related to Russian aggression against Ukraine. In particular, Shmyhal emphasized the need for international pressure on Russia to continue the "grain initiative" and export Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports.

"In cooperation with the UN, we have achieved an opportunity to export Ukrainian grain, in particular to countries in Asia and Africa, which need it the most. Some 200 ships have already left Ukrainian ports, and we call on all countries to continue putting pressure on Russia at the international level to prevent it from derailing the initiative. This is rather critical in the issue of ensuring the global food security," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that Iraq is an important and promising partner, and Ukraine is interested in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres of the economy.

"In particular, one of the common interests of the countries may be the participation of Iraqi businesses in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine," the press service said.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi noted that Iraq supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and also advocates the continuation of the export of Ukrainian grain.

"According to the top Iraqi official, good relations have developed between our countries in the field of education and economy, and they strive to develop them further. Moreover, Iraq stands ready to continue providing humanitarian support for Ukrainians," the press service of the Ukrainian government said.

