09:20 06.01.2021

Pompeo regrets lack of progress in resolving conflict in eastern Ukraine

The incumbent U.S. administration admits its failure to achieve more progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and expresses regret about this, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We've done all of those things, and yet in southeast Ukraine there is still a conflict that hasn't made – we haven't made much progress nor have the Europeans made much progress in their diplomatic efforts as well. I regret that. I wish – I wish we would have made more progress during our time," Pompeo said in an interview published on the website of the U.S. Department of State.

He noted that now the conflict in Ukraine remains mostly frozen.

"The Russians have twice made agreements that they have failed to live up to. I regret that. We have continued to do the things that are right by the Ukrainian people, whether that was our effort to stop Nordstream 2 from being built, whether it was the President's decision to provide lethal defensive materials for the Ukrainians – something the previous administration refused repeatedly to do," the state secretary said.

