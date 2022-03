U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

Explosions were recorded on Sunday night near the U.S. consulate in Erbil (the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan), media reported, citing local authorities.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health, to which the publications refer, there are no victims or injured, some buildings in the area of shelling suffered material damage.

Representatives of regional authorities reported that the airport is operating as usual.