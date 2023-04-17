Facts

16:45 17.04.2023

Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

2 min read
Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Baghdad, where he held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, this is the first visit of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to Iraq since 2012.

“Ukraine and Iraq are united by a long history of friendship and mutual respect. At one time, Ukrainian servicemen helped normalize the situation on Iraqi territory. Currently, the Government of Iraq supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine against the backdrop of a full-scale invasion by Russia. The telephone conversation between the leaders of our states last week gave a significant impetus to the activation of the bilateral political dialogue,” Kuleba said.

He stressed that he arrived in Baghdad to “open the doors to new opportunities in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Iraq, and fill the relationship with new practical content.”

In Baghdad, Kuleba invited Fuad Hussein to visit Ukraine.

The Minister told his Iraqi counterpart about the efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel Russian aggression and liberate the occupied territories, and also paid special attention to the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The foreign ministers separately discussed the export of Ukrainian grain.

In addition, the ministers agreed to hold consultations at the level of a number of ministries of Ukraine and Iraq in the near future in order to intensify cooperation in the field of trade, education and digitalization.

They also agreed to hold political consultations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as at the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation. The previous meeting of the commission was held in 2012.

Kuleba's visit takes place in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Sabbar Al-Sudani on April 10.

Tags: #iraq #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

15:45 15.04.2023
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

17:20 10.04.2023
Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

14:48 10.04.2023
Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

09:19 05.04.2023
Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

20:48 04.04.2023
Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

14:53 04.04.2023
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

18:57 28.03.2023
Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

11:57 25.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

14:12 17.03.2023
Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

LATEST

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

Путін хоче взяти Бахмут до 9 травня, ПВК Вагнера знову отримує боєприпаси - ISW

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

AD
AD
AD
AD