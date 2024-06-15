Facts

17:11 15.06.2024

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland


Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has met in Switzerland with Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein, who is also the country's Foreign Minister, to thank him for the participation in the Global Peace Summit and discuss the ways of deepening bilateral relations.

"I met with my Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Switzerland and thanked Iraq for the principled position and participation in the Global Summit of Peace," Kuleba said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Following the meeting, the Ukrainian minister said that they agreed with Hussein on the fact that "this Summit is the first step on the path to achieving just peace in Ukraine based on UN Charter."

The interlocutors also discussed the ways of deepening relations between Ukraine and Iraq, particularly "in political dialogue, economic cooperation and interparliamentary dialogue."

