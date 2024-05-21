Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani on Tuesday.

“I thanked Iraq for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as key UN General Assembly resolutions on Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The Head of State also said that he had invited Prime Minister Al Sudani to personally participate in the Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Zelenskyy also said that he discussed with the Iraqi Prime Minister the experience of this state in post-war reconstruction and mine clearance, cooperation in energy, infrastructure projects and trade.

“Ukrainian businesses are already actively involved in Iraq's economy. We agreed to further strengthen ties, including the resumption of meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific Cooperation,” the President noted.