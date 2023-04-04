Zelenskyy meets with ex-head of US State Department Mike Pompeo

After a working visit to Chernihiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with former head of the U.S. State Department Mike Pompeo.

"I met with Mike Pompeo, the former head of the U.S. State Department… Thank you to everyone who helps us defend freedom," Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

Earlier on Monday, the President of Ukraine held a meeting in Kyiv with a delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party led by Chairman of the Standing Committee on Intelligence Mike Turner.