Facts

13:49 18.02.2023

Kuleba invites Iraq to join Ukraine's Peace Formula implementation – FMs' meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein discussed the development of bilateral relations and international cooperation.

"I met with my Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to further our bilateral relations and international cooperation. I also invited Iraq to join efforts on implementing Ukraine's Peace Formula," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday morning.

