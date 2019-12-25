Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

Leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko demands the urgent convening of the National Security and Defense Council and the imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia, the press service of the European Solidarity party reports.

"European Solidarity will require the immediate convening of a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and the imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia. We already know about five companies that directly entered into agreements with Gazprom, and these are not commercial, but exclusively political agreements," Poroshenko told on the air of Ukraina TV channel.

According to Poroshenko, such agreements are the result of secret negotiations held at the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris.