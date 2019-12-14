SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov believes that to determine the paymasters of the murder of the famous journalist Pavel Sheremet, an assistance of the Security Service (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate is needed.

"I need help to establish paymasters. The Prosecutor General's Office is not enough. I need to talk to the SBU and the main intelligence department. Today, I have already talked with the head of the SBU, who met with the head of the police today. We will use our resources," Avakov said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.