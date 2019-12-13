Facts

12:06 13.12.2019

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

 The United States gave preliminary consent (agrement) to the appointment of Volodymyr Yelchenko as ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, ZN.UA said, referring to its data.

Currently, Yelchenko is the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN. "It is expected that the incumbent deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia, who oversees international organizations in the central office, will become the new head of the Ukrainian mission to the UN," the ezine said.

Interfax-Ukraine agency does not have official confirmation of this information.

