10:51 03.12.2019

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has reported about preparations for meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on December 3 ahead of the meeting of the leaders of Normandy Four.

"President is convoking the National Security and Defense Council, we're preparing for the Normandy format meeting," Avakov said during the second annual conference of the Ukrainian Association of the Representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies in Kyiv on Tuesday morning.

He also reported about preparations for a meeting with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor. "Today we'll have a meeting with ambassador Taylor," said Avakov.

On December 9, the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia will meet in Paris.

