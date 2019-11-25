Ukrainian, Canadian defense ministers discuss state, prospects of defense cooperation between countries

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk held a meeting with Minister of the National Defense of Canada Harjit Singh Sajjan on the margins of the Halifax International Security Forum, during which the Ukrainian minister informed his Canadian counterpart about the situation in Donbas and noted the importance of Canada's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"The parties also discussed the state and prospects of defense cooperation between the countries. Andriy Zahorodniuk expressed words of gratitude to Harjit Sajjan for Canadian comprehensive assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, the training of Ukrainian service personnel by Canadian instructors, as well as the participation of strategic advisers from Canada in the formulation, development and implementation of defense reform measures," the press service of the Defense Ministry said on Saturday evening.

Heads of Defense Departments of Ukraine and Canada also honored the memory of victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor in Ukraine and lit candles.