Zelensky not seeking 'fake' ceasefire, but real one with specific terms, obligations

\Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would like to discuss at the meeting in the Normandy format the prospect of achieving a real ceasefire in the Donbas, one with clear terms and obligations of the parties.

"The second question is the 'fake ceasefire,' 'the fake harvest ceasefire,' which, you know, is temporary. There was a ceasefire for two or three days, and then they started shooting, and then it became more serious, and we began to lose people. A serious ceasefire means not shelling, as I understand it, one with clear terms and obligations," he told reporters on Wednesday in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Zelensky said that so far in Minsk and at many meetings no one had spoken about what would happen if they agreed on a ceasefire and shooting resumed.

"I would also like to talk about this, and have a result," Zelensky said.