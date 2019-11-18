Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

The press service of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko calls the draft suspicion notice against Poroshenko, prepared by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) in the framework of the appointment of members of the High Council of Justice, "Russia's order' to damage his reputation.

"The so-called draft suspicion notice, which was described by ex-deputy head of the administration of Yanukovych, Portnov, on the Telegram channel, and later replicated by the press service of the SBI, is nothing more than a Russian order to damage the reputation of the fifth president, as well as an attempt to discourage Petro Poroshenko from meetings with foreign leaders at the European People's Party summit in Croatia and at the security forum in Halifax (Canada)," it said.

Holovan is convinced that the decision of Director of the SBI Roman Truba on the draft suspicion notice for Poroshenko was caused not only by the upcoming dismissal of Truba, but also by the decision of the Shevchenkivsky district court of Kyiv, which ordered the criminal proceedings to be closed.