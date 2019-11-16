Facts

Burisma, Biden weren't discussed during Poroshenko's contacts with U.S.

The Ukrainian diplomat, former ambassador to the European Union and former deputy head of ex-president Petro Poroshenko's administration, Kostiantyn Yeliseyev, said that no one among the associates of U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the issue of Burisma Holdings in contacts with him during Poroshenko's presidency.

"I say without hesitation that no one approached [me] in relation to this issue. Moreover, I participated in many events involving Ukraine and the United States, including at the summit level. President Poroshenko had telephone calls with President Trump and Vice President [Joe] Biden when he still was [U.S.] vice president. Believe me, the word Burisma or the name of Biden's son was never mentioned. I reiterate, including in telephone calls or any contacts with Vice President Biden," Yeliseyev said in an interview with the online media Siohodni published on Saturday morning.

No matters dealing with Burisma were addressed during Poroshenko's direct contacts with the U.S. leadership, he said.

The accusations that the Ukrainian authorities during Poroshenko's presidency supported only a Democratic candidate at the U.S. election in 2016 are groundless, Yeliseyev said.

"Some accuse [us] of meeting only with Hillary Clinton in New York back in 2016, when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were still candidates. I would like to remind you that we also requested a meeting with then Republican candidate Donald Trump. And, unfortunately, we did not receive any response. If I recall right, the electoral campaign was well underway at the time and Donald Trump wasn't in New York. Moreover, at Petro Poroshenko's instruction, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. at the time, Valeriy Chaly attended the relevant congresses for the nomination of candidates of both the Republicans and the Democrats. [...] We actually tried to ensure support to both parties," he said.

Tags: #usa #biden #poroshenko #burisma
Ukreximbank board chairman Hrytsenko detained by prosecutors

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

Ukreximbank board chairman Hrytsenko detained by prosecutors

Czech PM to visit Ukraine on Nov 18-19

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia, Turkey conducting 7th patrol mission in Syria

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

