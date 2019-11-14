SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

The purchase of food products for the Ukrainian army are being checked as part of the investigation into the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Director Roman Truba has said.

"I want to emphasize that we are checking not only the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests ... This group also made other purchases, including the purchase of food for the army," Truba told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He added that based on the results of the audit, all senior Defense Ministry officials will be evaluated.

Truba said court hearings on detained Defense Ministry officials are being held.

"I hope that the court today will finally make a decision on the first five senior Defense Ministry officials," he said.