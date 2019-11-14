Facts

14:18 14.11.2019

SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

1 min read
SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

The purchase of food products for the Ukrainian army are being checked as part of the investigation into the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Director Roman Truba has said.

"I want to emphasize that we are checking not only the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests ... This group also made other purchases, including the purchase of food for the army," Truba told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He added that based on the results of the audit, all senior Defense Ministry officials will be evaluated.

Truba said court hearings on detained Defense Ministry officials are being held.

"I hope that the court today will finally make a decision on the first five senior Defense Ministry officials," he said.

Tags: #sbi #truba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:45 11.11.2019
SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

11:55 07.11.2019
SBI confirms searches being conducted at house of Pryamiy TV channel owner

SBI confirms searches being conducted at house of Pryamiy TV channel owner

15:44 09.10.2019
Zhevaho declared wanted in Ukraine, placing on intl wanted list being prepared – SBI director

Zhevaho declared wanted in Ukraine, placing on intl wanted list being prepared – SBI director

14:27 09.10.2019
Suspicion not planned so far for Poroshenko – SBI director

Suspicion not planned so far for Poroshenko – SBI director

17:37 08.10.2019
MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

15:15 01.10.2019
SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

17:59 27.09.2019
Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

14:59 27.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

15:59 13.09.2019
SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

10:56 10.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

Firtash extradition process can be launched only after final court ruling – Austrian foreign minister

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD