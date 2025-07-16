Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 16.07.2025

SBI investigates beating of conscript by military draft officers in Mykolaiv

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are establishing the circumstances of the possible unlawful use of force by employees of the Korabelny District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of the Mykolaiv region against a conscript.

"According to preliminary information, on July 14, 2025, during mobilization activities in Mykolaiv, employees of the military draft center may have exceeded their official powers and beaten a man of draft age who is wanted," the SBI said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Criminal proceedings have already been initiated under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceedance of authority or official powers by a military official, which resulted in grave consequences).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Southern Region is responsible for the procedural management.

Tags: #sbi #conscript

