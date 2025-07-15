SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has imposed a preventive measure on public activist, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin, "thus confirming the validity of the suspicion in the criminal offenses charged," the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) informed in Telegram on Tuesday evening.

It is noted that the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of a personal bond, without the use of electronic means of control. "The investigating judge established that the suspicion presented by the SBI is justified and confirmed by the evidence available to the investigation," the SBI said.

In addition, the court ordered the suspect not to leave the place of military service assigned by the commander, to refrain from communicating with another suspect in the criminal proceedings – the former commander of the military unit and former and current officials of the NACP, and to hand over documents granting the right to travel abroad.

The report does not specify the name of the suspect, but the plot of the case suggests that it is Shabunin.

On Tuesday, the court chose a preventive measure for the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Shabunin in the form of a personal commitment until August 20 without an electronic bracelet.