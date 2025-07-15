Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 15.07.2025

SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

2 min read
SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has imposed a preventive measure on public activist, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin, "thus confirming the validity of the suspicion in the criminal offenses charged," the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) informed in Telegram on Tuesday evening.

It is noted that the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of a personal bond, without the use of electronic means of control. "The investigating judge established that the suspicion presented by the SBI is justified and confirmed by the evidence available to the investigation," the SBI said.

In addition, the court ordered the suspect not to leave the place of military service assigned by the commander, to refrain from communicating with another suspect in the criminal proceedings – the former commander of the military unit and former and current officials of the NACP, and to hand over documents granting the right to travel abroad.

The report does not specify the name of the suspect, but the plot of the case suggests that it is Shabunin.

On Tuesday, the court chose a preventive measure for the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Shabunin in the form of a personal commitment until August 20 without an electronic bracelet.

Tags: #shabunin #court #sbi

MORE ABOUT

20:26 15.07.2025
Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

12:20 12.07.2025
Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

12:17 12.07.2025
Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

14:59 11.07.2025
MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

11:42 09.07.2025
Soldier gets 7 years for desertion, APC hijacking – SBI

Soldier gets 7 years for desertion, APC hijacking – SBI

16:44 17.06.2025
Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

15:10 17.06.2025
SBI exposes scheme to sell diesel fuel from aviation brigade in Ivano-Frankivsk region

SBI exposes scheme to sell diesel fuel from aviation brigade in Ivano-Frankivsk region

17:26 16.06.2025
Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

14:45 13.06.2025
Son of MP Yuzhanina is searched, sources report real estate transactions, money laundering by the family

Son of MP Yuzhanina is searched, sources report real estate transactions, money laundering by the family

19:43 12.06.2025
Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

HOT NEWS

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

Switzerland seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into labor market – National Council President

Switzerland ready to become platform for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia on peace – Swiss National Council President

Discussions on possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine continue – Swiss National Council President

Consideration of weapons re-export to Ukraine may take 2-3 years – Swiss National Council President

LATEST

State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

FMs of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to discuss security situation in region in Lublin on July 16

URC 2025 results in 12 intl agreements worth over EUR 200 mln for healthcare

Zelenskyy outlines three directions for Ukrainian diplomats at this stage

Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

Intelligence Agency cyber specialists paralyze operation of one of major UAV manufacturers in Russia

Sybiha, Kellogg discuss ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-US defense cooperation

Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

Ukraine restores over 50% of damaged generation, gas injection rates into UGS 1.5 times higher than last year’s – Energy Ministry

Switzerland seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into labor market – National Council President

AD
AD