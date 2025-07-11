Interfax-Ukraine
14:59 11.07.2025

MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

Based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Prosecutor General reported a new suspicion to the current Ukrainian MP - he is accused of fraud on an especially large scale, and the facts of the involvement of the former minister of infrastructure of Ukraine in the said crime are being checked as part of the proceedings.

On the Telegram channel on Friday, the Bureau noted that the MP had repeatedly traveled to Belarus, where he met with representatives of business, politics, and the self-proclaimed president of the country.

"Referring to these meetings, he spread false information about the absence of a threat of attack by Russian troops from the territory of Belarus. During the investigation, it was also documented that the MP used his personal political and economic connections in Belarus for deals with the supply of Belarusian mineral fertilizers to Ukraine," the report says.

The State Bureau of Investigation does not name the deputy, it is Yevhen Shevchenko.

"The Ukrainian enterprise paid for the fertilizers, but the Belarusian side delayed fulfilling its obligations. The deputy took advantage of this situation and began telling entrepreneurs that they allegedly did not have all the necessary permits for the transportation of cargo. He knew for sure that they existed, but under the guise of "solving" the missing problem, he demanded that they conclude an agreement on the provision of consulting services with a business entity under his control," the department notes.

The total amount of the contract, according to the report, was UAH 14.5 million.

At the same time, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, the deputy stated that without such a contract, mineral fertilizers would not be supplied.

"Having found itself dependent on the actions of the deputy and trying to receive previously paid products, the Ukrainian enterprise was forced to agree to his terms, conclude a corresponding agreement and make an additional payment for services," the message says.

The State Bureau of Investigations also reports that the deputy used the funds he received - UAH 14.5 million - to purchase three premium cars - a Porsche Macan, a BMW X5M (2021) and a Mercedes-Benz AMG (2022), which he registered in the names of controlled persons. The declared total customs value of these vehicles exceeds EUR 250,000.

"As part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, the facts of the involvement of the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine in the said crime are being checked," the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

Pretrial investigation of criminal proceedings is carried out by the Main Investigative Agency of the State Bureau of Investigation, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU notes on its Telegram channel that the current MP has been in custody for treason since November 2024. "Available data indicate that the MP could receive regular ‘kickbacks’ by offering other Ukrainian enterprises Belarusian quotas for the supply of fertilizers," the SBU reports.

Based on the collected evidence, the MP was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed on a large scale).

