17:26 16.06.2025

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI
Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed a large-scale corruption scheme for the purchase of trucks for the needs of one of the military units.

According to the SBI press service, the organizers artificially created conditions for the victory of the “right” company in state tenders.

“The key figure in the case is the head of one of the departments of the logistics department of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service. He involved several heads of units of one of the military units and representatives of a commercial structure in the scheme,” the report said on Monday.

From September to October 2024, officials prescribed discriminatory conditions in the tender documentation in order to eliminate real competitors. As a result, the winner was a predetermined company that offered the goods for more than UAH 64 million more expensive than other participants.

According to preliminary estimates, the state’s losses may be much greater, since the specified structure supplied equipment to more than 17 military units.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in the apartments of the defendants, office rooms and offices of the company in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Cherkasy. Documents, electronic media, mobile phones, seals and other evidence were seized. Millions of dollars in foreign currency were also discovered, the origin of which is being verified.

Currently, the colonel-organizer of the scheme and three other servicemen have been reported on suspicion of abuse of official authority under martial law, which led to serious consequences (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The founder and manager of the commercial company have been reported on suspicion of aiding and abetting (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All circumstances and other possible participants in the crime are being established. In the near future, investigators will apply to the court with a request for the selection of preventive measures.

