Facts

14:09 13.11.2019

Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

1 min read
Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

Creation of the national and territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people as part of Ukraine should be widely debated by the public in Ukraine in order to inform everyone on the core of the subject, presidential representative of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych has said.

"Speaking about the issue of possible autonomy, our position is the following: we have to put this issue to a wider debate, so as to inform the society what we mean and that there is no threat of possible separatism. Today we can see that the society does not understand in full what we are talking about," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Korynevych added that the president's representative office is aware of the legislative initiatives, including amendments to Title 10 of the Constitution of Ukraine on the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as bills on indigenous people and the status of the Crimean Tatar people.

"We are working on these issues," he said.

Tags: #crimea #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:16 05.11.2019
Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

12:31 05.11.2019
Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

14:20 04.11.2019
Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:01 31.10.2019
Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

11:12 30.10.2019
State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

10:20 24.10.2019
Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

12:19 18.10.2019
Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

11:43 16.10.2019
Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

11:31 14.10.2019
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

LATEST

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Infrastructure minister reports 97% and 95% readiness of Kalanchak, Chonhar checkpoints

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

European Union supports land reform in Ukraine

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD