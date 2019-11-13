Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

Creation of the national and territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people as part of Ukraine should be widely debated by the public in Ukraine in order to inform everyone on the core of the subject, presidential representative of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korynevych has said.

"Speaking about the issue of possible autonomy, our position is the following: we have to put this issue to a wider debate, so as to inform the society what we mean and that there is no threat of possible separatism. Today we can see that the society does not understand in full what we are talking about," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Korynevych added that the president's representative office is aware of the legislative initiatives, including amendments to Title 10 of the Constitution of Ukraine on the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as bills on indigenous people and the status of the Crimean Tatar people.

"We are working on these issues," he said.