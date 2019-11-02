U.S. calls for justice for families of killed journalists Gongadze, Sheremet

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate crimes against Ukrainian journalists.

"On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we stand with the Ukrainian people in calling for justice for the families of Georgiy Gongadze, Pavlo Sheremet and other journalists who tragically lost their lives in courageous pursuit of the truth," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The United States also called on Russia and the forces it backs to immediately release Ukrainian journalists unjustly detained for their work in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

As reported, in December 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in which it decided to proclaim November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The date was chosen in memory of two French journalists killed in Mali on November 2, 2013.