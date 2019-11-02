Facts

13:34 02.11.2019

U.S. calls for justice for families of killed journalists Gongadze, Sheremet

1 min read
U.S. calls for justice for families of killed journalists Gongadze, Sheremet

 The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate crimes against Ukrainian journalists.

"On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we stand with the Ukrainian people in calling for justice for the families of Georgiy Gongadze, Pavlo Sheremet and other journalists who tragically lost their lives in courageous pursuit of the truth," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The United States also called on Russia and the forces it backs to immediately release Ukrainian journalists unjustly detained for their work in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

As reported, in December 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in which it decided to proclaim November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The date was chosen in memory of two French journalists killed in Mali on November 2, 2013.

Tags: #usa #journalists
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 29.10.2019
Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

11:07 28.10.2019
Ukraine, U.S. to discuss annulment of duty on supplies of metal products to U.S. at meeting of trade, investment council on Nov 1

Ukraine, U.S. to discuss annulment of duty on supplies of metal products to U.S. at meeting of trade, investment council on Nov 1

11:35 26.10.2019
Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

10:36 25.10.2019
Rada prepares letter to U.S. Congress with proposal to provide all info on Azov battalion

Rada prepares letter to U.S. Congress with proposal to provide all info on Azov battalion

15:10 14.10.2019
U.S. diplomats wish Ukrainians peaceful and safe Defender of Ukraine Day

U.S. diplomats wish Ukrainians peaceful and safe Defender of Ukraine Day

15:06 14.10.2019
U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

12:47 12.10.2019
U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

09:41 11.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

15:24 10.10.2019
Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

14:40 10.10.2019
Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

LATEST

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD