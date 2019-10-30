Facts

09:36 30.10.2019

Zelensky: Our ambitious goals of economic growth to become reality in near future

Summing up the results of the First Investment Forum in Mariupol, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ambitious goals of economic growth would become a reality in the near future.

"Representatives of more than 40 countries, companies and organizations with a total budget of almost $100 billion came to the Forum. We spoke with the World Bank, the EBRD, and private investors. Our "turbo mode" makes a positive impression. We are moving towards what the parliament accepts, and I believe that our ambitious goals of economic growth will become a reality in the near future. So that every Ukrainian could develop, travel, learn innovation, so that our experts compete in the world," Zelensky wrote on his official Facebook page on Tuesday night.

According to Zelensky, that day in Mariupol, the first step towards the dream of an innovative country was taken.

"Today we have taken the first step towards the dream of an innovative country - at the Forum with national telecom operators a Memorandum was signed that very soon every corner of our country will be covered by mobile communications and the Internet," Zelensky said.

The president of Ukraine emphasized that Mariupol was chosen not without reason for the First Investment Forum.

"Why did we organize the Forum in Mariupol? After all, this town will be the start for the new Donbas. We have already opened a cool IT hub with the right startups and started to improve the environment. Today I drove a car on a brand new highway, 130 kilometers of which were built in just two and a half months. Soon there will be even more results, because we can work quickly and efficiently," the president of Ukraine said.

