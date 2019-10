The date of the next summit of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia (the so-called Normandy Four) will be agreed next week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I think we will have a [summit] date by next week. I think it will be this year, I think in November," Zelensky said during press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday, which at that point had lasted for over 11 hours.