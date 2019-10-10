Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine itself needs to investigate possible interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Ukrainians should investigate it themselves. There is probably a reason for this, since this is primarily our business. This is very important for us so that in the future we will never interfere with the elections of any country," Zelensky said during press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that he did not know whether there was such interference in the U.S. elections from Ukraine.

"We are ready to investigate interference in the elections on the part of Ukraine, if this happened," Zelensky emphasized.