Facts
19:18 14.07.2025

Trump: Patriot batteries to be transferred to Ukraine in few days

The United States will send new Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine in the near future, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Trump said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that it's not just the Patriot, it's the whole package, including batteries.

When asked about the timing of the transfer, Trump stressed that it would happen "very soon."

He added that some of them will arrive in Ukraine very soon, in fact, within a few days.

