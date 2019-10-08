Facts

10:43 08.10.2019

Poroshenko's arrest next after Pashynsky, says Portnov

2 min read
Ex-deputy head of the presidential administration in times of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, said on his intention to prepare a criminal agenda around the leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko to imprison him.

"Petro Poroshenko, I hope you understand the current decision of the court regarding Pashynsky. We will continue to shape a criminal agenda concerning to you and explain to people the structure of each of your crimes. We will do everything so that the authorities have no other choice and you become the next client of the detention center," Portnov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, On October 7, the Pechersky District Court in Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint to Ukrainian parliamentarian of the eighth convocation Serhiy Pashynsky in the form of holding a suspect in custody for two months with no right to pay a bail.

Previously, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has notified ex-parliamentarian of suspicion of causing injury to a person in Kyiv region.

According to the report, on December 31, 2016, on a road in a village in Kyiv region's Vasylkiv district, a conflict erupted between Pashynsky and a local resident, which resulted in Pashynsky shooting the other man in the foot with a Glock-19 gun. The SBI said that as a result, the victim received a gunshot fragmentation fracture of the femur of the left leg. According to the forensic report, the bodily harm inflicted is serious.

