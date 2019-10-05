Elections to local councils should be held according to majority system - Korniyenko

The parliamentary faction Servant of the People believes that elections to local councils should be held according to the majority system, and in Kyiv - by proportional one with open lists.

"At the local [level], we want to introduce a majority system, except Kyiv," said First Deputy Head of the Servant of People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that the model of a majority system for elections to regional councils should be such that there must be a deputy from each community. This issue, according to the deputy, is being discussed at the time of finalizing the Electoral Code, which was vetoed by the president of Ukraine.

The Servant of the People considers it expedient to reduce the term of office of local councils to four years.