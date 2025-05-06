Ratification of minerals agreement to be test of parliamentary unanimity – Korniyenko

Ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals will be a test of parliamentary unanimity, believes the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"Ratification of this agreement, voting for it will be a test of parliamentary unanimity," Korniyenko said on the air of a national telethon on Tuesday.

He noted that before the ratification of the document, meetings of government officials with the factions of the Verkhovna Rada will be held.

"Let the factions decide... The time has come to make their own definite decision... And if some political forces will neglect such agreements in such times, well, God and voters will be their judges," the MP emphasized.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada may consider the issue of ratifying the agreement on May 8.