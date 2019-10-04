Facts

09:54 04.10.2019

Three killed, three injured due to An-12 accident near Lviv

Three people were killed as a result of an emergency landing of the An-12 plane 1.5 km from the runway of the Lviv International Airport on Friday morning, another three people were injured, while the fate of two others is unknown, according to the official website of the State Emergency Service.

"As of 9:00, it was found out that there were eight people on board, including seven crew members and one person accompanying the cargo. As a result of the crash, three people were killed, another three people were injured, and the fate of another two people is unknown yet. Rescue operations are ongoing," it says.

