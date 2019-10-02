Facts

15:59 02.10.2019

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

Disputes between the U.S. Administration and his critics in the Democratic Party over the summer conversation between U.S. and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will not prevent Washington from providing assistance to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has stated.

He said at a conference in Rome they would continue to do this even in the situation when there is so much noise about this story.

Pompeo explained that the U.S. policy towards Ukraine during Trump's administration is not undergoing significant changes. It aims at helping fight against the "Russian threat," as well as assisting Kyiv, seeking to eradicate corruption and build a strong economy.

Pompeo also confirmed that he had been present at Trump's telephone conversation with Zelensky. Earlier this was reported by American mass media.

Tags: #zelensky #pompeo #trump
