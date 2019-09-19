Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko has addressed the Ukrainian parliament regarding the dissolution of the Kyiv City Council, which repeatedly failed to have a quorum for holding its session, and asked the parliament to schedule early election in Kyiv.

"Today we see that there is no quorum in the hall. That is, not everyone is ready to work. Therefore, I appeal to the parliament regarding the dissolution of the Kyiv City Council of the eighth convocation and the appointment of early elections in Kyiv!" Klitschko said on Thursday after the Kyiv City Council failed to have a quorum for the new session, the mayor's press service said.

He recalled that on Tuesday, September 17, during consultations with leaders of all fractions of the City Council, agreements were reached on holding a session on Thursday. "Everyone talked about their readiness to get together in order to resolve pressing issues for the city," the mayor said.

Klitschko said that now it is necessary to make important decisions for the city and Kyiv residents on social benefits, salaries for transport workers, allowances for teachers. In addition, the heating season is approaching and "there are urgent issues of preparation for it."

"We need to work on the budget of Kyiv for next year. These are issues that need to be addressed urgently! But everything is being done to destabilize the situation in the city. As a result, the people of Kyiv will suffer! And this excites me the most," Klitschko said.