10:25 18.09.2019

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to achieve real progress in resolving the situation in Donbas over the next six months, said Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt.

Answering the question what can be expected from the next meeting in the Normandy format at the level of state leaders and whether there are new ideas on how to end the war in eastern Ukraine, Prystaiko said: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wants to make real progress over the next six months."

At the same time, the Foreign Minister stressed that the settlement cannot be at the price of surrender of Ukrainian territories. "We don't surrender Ukrainian territories and informed the Russians about our red lines. Therefore, we will not allow Russia to set its dominance in parts of Ukrainian territory, as, for example, this happened in Moldova with Transdniestria," he said.

Prystaiko emphasized that Ukraine wants to return its citizens. "And if this is impossible, we will need to resort to other means, which are too early to talk about," he said.

