Ukrainian sailors freed from Russia ready to testify in their case in online mode

Ukrainian sailors freed from Russia say they are ready to testify if necessary in the case underway against them in Russia.

The sailors noted that at present the investigation in Russia continues, but without them. "If our presence is required, we will testify. No one is waiting for us on the territory of Russia, let's say so. If there is a continuation, it will be in online mode," said one of the released sailors, captain of the second rank, commander of the 1st Division of the Naval Command Raid Guard Ships Denys Hrytsenko at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, the press conference was attended by three more sailors who returned from Russia: senior lieutenant, commander of the small armored artillery boat Nikopol Bohdan Nebylitsa; first class petty officer, commander of the tugboat Yany Kapu Oleh Melnychuk and senior sailor-electrician of small armored artillery boat Nikopol Andriy Oprysko.