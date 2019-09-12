Facts

13:44 12.09.2019

Zelensky, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled – Taylor

1 min read
Zelensky, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled – Taylor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump could meet in New York between September 23 and September 26, the exact date is being reconciled, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor has said.

"I think it will be in New York between September 23 and 26," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to Taylor, the coordination of the schedules of both leaders is underway.

Regarding Zelensky's visit to Washington, the ambassador said that so far the date of the meeting with Trump has not been determined.

"But in New York we are very close [to finishing the organization of the meeting]," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed that President Zelensky will visit the United States on September 23 to participate in the UN General Assembly.

Tags: #zelensky #taylor #meeting #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 12.09.2019
Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

17:37 12.09.2019
Zelensky insists on holding Normandy format summit in September

Zelensky insists on holding Normandy format summit in September

17:36 12.09.2019
Ukraine agrees on development of military cooperation with Finland – Zelensky

Ukraine agrees on development of military cooperation with Finland – Zelensky

14:17 12.09.2019
Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia to hold meeting in Kyiv on Sept 13

Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia to hold meeting in Kyiv on Sept 13

10:05 12.09.2019
Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

13:28 11.09.2019
Zelensky signs law on stripping parliamentary immunity

Zelensky signs law on stripping parliamentary immunity

15:35 10.09.2019
Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

09:58 10.09.2019
Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

13:13 09.09.2019
Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

13:12 09.09.2019
Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

Zelensky insists on holding Normandy format summit in September

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

LATEST

Military prosecutor's office investigating detonated ammunition case in Kalynivka

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

Klitschko initiates consultations with heads of factions regarding early termination of powers of Kyiv city council

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD