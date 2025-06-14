Zelenskyy and с teams working on possibility of leaders' meeting

The teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are working on the possibility of a leaders' meeting.

"Both teams are working to ensure that we meet," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13, answering questions about confirming the meeting with Trump.

The president also noted that he would soon contact the American side regarding the introduction of price caps on Russian oil and the application of sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

"I think that we will raise this issue with the president (Trump)," Zelenskyy added.