Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he takes US President Donald Trump's criticism of him "normally" if it brings the war closer to an end.

"I will take everything normally if it brings us closer to the end of the war ... President Trump has chosen his tactics. I do not want to condemn anyone," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bild.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Putin understands only force, and the United States has this force. "And I really want America to see and understand this," the head of the Ukrainian state added.