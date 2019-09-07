Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

All arrested Ukrainian sailors whom Russia sends home on Saturday were released under the guarantee of Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova, Nikolai Polozov, the head of the group of lawyers, has told Interfax (Interfax.ru).

"The investigators granted Denisova's request for personal guarantee," he said.

As reported, in July of this year, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Liudmyla Denisova, proposed the release of 24 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian Federation under her personal guarantee.

"The Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation provides for the possibility of releasing detainees under a personal recognizance or guarantor. As an authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on human rights, I proposed my guarantee to ensure the participation of our prisoners of war in a preliminary pretrial consideration, if any," Denisova said on Facebook.