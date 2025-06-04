Interfax-Ukraine
20:37 04.06.2025

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa spoke before representatives of the U.S. Senate on behalf of the Ukrainian military, expressing support for Senator Lindsey Graham's sanctions law.

"We are not losing the war. In 2024, the enemy captured only 0.5%, another 0.2% since the beginning of this year. But at the cost of 167 killed occupiers for every kilometer. This does not look like a 'rapid victory.' He explained why we can no longer just shoot down missiles – we need to strike at their source. The SBU's 'Spider's Web' operation became a symbol of a new quality of action: in an hour – minus 41 Russian aircraft, including AWACS aircraft," Palisa said in the Telegram channel.

Palisa also shared important intelligence information with senators regarding Russia's further intentions.

"Since 2022, Russia has received over 8.4 million artillery shells of aid. They are actively building anti-Western alliances, although they themselves talk about isolation. My call is simple: remain vigilant and determined. Ukraine stands not only for itself – we are fighting for the same principles of freedom and justice as you. Thank you for the opportunity to convey the truth," he summed up.

