11:13 07.09.2019

All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

All Ukrainian sailors, detained in the Kerch Strait, will return home, Nikolai Polozov, the head of the legal team representing their interests, has told Interfax.

"All 24 sailors, including the SBU [Ukrainian Security Service] employees, will be handed over to Ukraine," he said, adding that, according to his information, the sailors have already been taken to Vnukovo Airport from the Lefortovo detention facility and are waiting to be flied to Kyiv.

At the same time, Mark Feygin, the defender of Ukrainian citizen Roman Sushchenko convicted for espionage, who is also to be handed over home, said that the Ukrainians' relatives are already on their way to meet them in the airport.

"The swap has begun. The relatives of the Ukrainian prisoners are heading to the airport," Feygin said.

