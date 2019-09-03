Facts

10:13 03.09.2019

Ukrainian journalist hands parcels for 32 Ukrainians in Lefortovo detention facility

The leadership of the detention facility accepted parcels for eight political prisoners and 24 sailors, Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk has written on his Facebook page.

"Today, there were no large and already 'branded' green bags with names – the parcels are small. I would like there was no need to pack them again at all," Tsymbaliuk wrote.

The pretrial detention center received parcels for Roman Suschenko, Yevhen Panov, Oleksiy Syzonovych, Mykola Karpiuk, Volodymyr Balukh, Pavlo Hryb, Stanislav Klykh and Oleksandr Kolchenko.

