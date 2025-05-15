Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:28 15.05.2025

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

2 min read
Photo: Vatican Media

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV has been provided with lists of Ukrainian defenders who are in Russian captivity, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday.

"With the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters and the Embassy of Ukraine to the Holy See and the Order of Malta, a representative of the families of the captured fighters was present at the meeting of the pontiff with the communities of the Eastern Catholic Churches and handed over lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war to the Pope," the headquarters' Telegram channel reported.

The delegation of believers, led by head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav, was the largest and most active among the participants in the event.

"My heart goes out to the suffering and beloved people of Ukraine. Let us do everything possible to achieve a true peace as soon as possible - just and lasting! And may all prisoners be released, and may children return to their families!" said the Pope.

As reported, Pope Leo XIV, in his first Sunday afternoon blessing as pontiff, called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. "May all prisoners be released, and children returned to their families...No more war," Leo XIV said from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on May 10.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with Leo XIV, invited him to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. According to the president, he discussed with the Pope, in particular, the return of children deported by the Russian occupiers.

