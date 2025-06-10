Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:01 10.06.2025

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

2 min read

The photo of a Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity, on whose body are visible the consequences of terrible torture and the inscription 'Glory to Russia ' is burned, said Andriy Yusov, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Unfortunately, this is a real photo. The story is that it is not from this exchange, it is from one of the previous exchanges. During an examination in one of the regional centers where the guys are undergoing rehabilitation, a doctor simply could not stand it, took a photo and posted it on the network, this evidence of what our defenders are going through in captivity. The photo speaks for itself. And it is very important that it is seen not only by Ukrainians - they know well who Russians are, but the whole world saw it, accordingly," he said during a telethon on Tuesday.

Yusov emphasized that 90% of the surveyed Ukrainian soldiers who were released from Russian captivity testify to violations of the conditions of detention by Russia.

Ukraine carefully documents all such facts and records all the necessary information: both about the conditions of detention and about all those involved in the violation of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners.

"This all becomes part of the work of both the Ukrainian investigation and justice, and Ukraine's work on international legal platforms," ​​Yusov added.

Earlier, a photo was published on the network, showing the body of a Ukrainian soldier released from captivity after terrible torture. In particular, the Russians burned the words "Glory to Russia" on the prisoner’s body, which was covered with numerous scars.

Tags: #gur #prisoners

