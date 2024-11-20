Facts

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Social networks have revealed the alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were encircled by Russia in Kursk region (RF), Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"I sent letters to the UN and the ICRC about this crime. The international community must act immediately. The occupying country has once again violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War," he said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

