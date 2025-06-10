Interfax-Ukraine
15:28 10.06.2025

Prisoner release coordination HQ reports harassment of Ukrainian POW relatives

 The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has recorded another wave of calls to relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, in which unknown persons, who present themselves as "representatives of the Russian bodies responsible for the exchange," are trying to exert pressure and manipulate the trust of the prisoners' relatives.

"Unknown persons encourage mass sending of electronic appeals to state and international structures, sending evidence (photos/screenshots of letters) in private messages, and also distributing these "instructions" in chat rooms of families of the missing," the message on the Telegram channel states.

For "convenience" they provide an approximate test of appeals and a list of institutions that should supposedly be contacted, including the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the National Information Bureau, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the US Presidential Administration (White House).

"These actions have nothing to do with the official mechanisms of the exchange of prisoners of war. This is another informational and psychological operation of the aggressor, which aims to sow panic, destabilize society and discredit state bodies," the headquarters emphasizes.

The Coordination Headquarters urges in such cases not to trust such telephone subscribers, but to immediately contact law enforcement agencies and the Coordination Headquarters.

