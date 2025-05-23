Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the exchange of prisoners of war held on Friday, stated that such humanitarian confidence-building measures are critically important for further work on restoring peace.

“More of our people are coming home as a result of the historic exchange agreement. More Ukrainian families will reunite with their loved ones. There's no greater joy. Such humanitarian confidence-building measures are critically important for our continued work to restore peace,” the minister wrote on X.