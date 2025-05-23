Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:52 23.05.2025

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

1 min read
Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the exchange of prisoners of war held on Friday, stated that such humanitarian confidence-building measures are critically important for further work on restoring peace.

“More of our people are coming home as a result of the historic exchange agreement. More Ukrainian families will reunite with their loved ones. There's no greater joy. Such humanitarian confidence-building measures are critically important for our continued work to restore peace,” the minister wrote on X.

Tags: #mfa #exchange #prisoners

MORE ABOUT

19:44 23.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

15:25 23.05.2025
Ukrainian MFA responds to Putin's advisor's words about alleged existence of USSR: Enough of Soviet-nostalgic nonsense

Ukrainian MFA responds to Putin's advisor's words about alleged existence of USSR: Enough of Soviet-nostalgic nonsense

13:18 23.05.2025
Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

20:20 22.05.2025
Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

19:07 20.05.2025
Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

16:43 17.05.2025
Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

20:52 16.05.2025
MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

20:28 16.05.2025
Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

14:28 15.05.2025
Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

18:21 13.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

HOT NEWS

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

LATEST

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Number of biomethane plants should almost double, their capacity triple in 2025- Bioenergy Association head

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

AD
AD